SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 285.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,940 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,788,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,013,000 after purchasing an additional 151,624 shares during the period. Nepc LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 522,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,111,000 after purchasing an additional 56,191 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 472,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 312,726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,830,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 362,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after buying an additional 34,755 shares during the last quarter.

GNR opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $48.54 and a 12-month high of $60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.90.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

