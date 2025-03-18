SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,312,129 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 1,538,187 shares.The stock last traded at $29.14 and had previously closed at $29.12.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $818,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 82,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

