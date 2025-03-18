SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,287,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,215,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,470,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 704,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,525,000 after buying an additional 272,892 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,353,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPHY stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $24.07.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

