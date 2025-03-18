SouthState Corp Sells 689 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D stock opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.18.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

