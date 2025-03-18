SouthState Corp Sells 116 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.11 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

