SouthState Corp Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SouthState Corp decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 606,411 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $276.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.76 and a 200-day moving average of $249.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $198.94 and a one year high of $279.26. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

