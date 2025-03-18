SouthState Corp Has $426,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of VCIT stock opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.59.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
