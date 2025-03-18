SouthState Corp Has $112,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 575,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,599 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,491,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,203,000 after purchasing an additional 147,067 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 798.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,452,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $120.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

