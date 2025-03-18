SouthState Corp Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SouthState Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 64,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $260.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $297.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.80.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

