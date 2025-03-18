SouthState Corp Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 256,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 51,019 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,498,000. Finally, Integras Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,028,000.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.97. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.56.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.