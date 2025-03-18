Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading Down 18.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) were down 18.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,822,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 839% from the average daily volume of 194,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Southern Energy Trading Down 18.8 %
The company has a market cap of C$10.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12.
Southern Energy Company Profile
Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Energy
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.