Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading Down 18.8% – Time to Sell?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 18.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,822,310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 839% from the average session volume of 194,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Southern Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17.

About Southern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.