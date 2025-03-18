Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading Down 18.8% – Here’s What Happened

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 18.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,822,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 839% from the average daily volume of 194,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Southern Energy Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$10.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 2.59.
Southern Energy Company Profile
Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Energy
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.