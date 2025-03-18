South Street Advisors LLC Has $776,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

South Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 309,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 130,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

