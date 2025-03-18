South Street Advisors LLC Has $11.08 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

South Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.7% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $225.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

