South Street Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,944 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 3.6% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $604,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $114.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.05 and a 200-day moving average of $120.18. The company has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.