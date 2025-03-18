Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2025

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 349,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,955.0 days.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Price Performance

SEYMF stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $13.08.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation of solar photovoltaic energy. It owns, manages, and operates a pipeline of approximately 14,200 MW of photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

