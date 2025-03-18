Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 349,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,955.0 days.
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Price Performance
SEYMF stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $13.08.
About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.