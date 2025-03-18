Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFTC. Scotiabank lowered shares of Softchoice from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC downgraded Softchoice from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Softchoice from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ATB Capital cut Softchoice from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Softchoice from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$25.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of -0.14. Softchoice has a 1-year low of C$16.09 and a 1-year high of C$24.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.48.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.

