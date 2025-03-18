Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 330,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the February 13th total of 233,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,239,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCGLY shares. Barclays raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

