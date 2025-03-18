Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the February 13th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Snow Lake Resources Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LITM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,185,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,375,958. Snow Lake Resources has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.

Institutional Trading of Snow Lake Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Snow Lake Resources by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 50,285 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Snow Lake Resources by 284.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snow Lake Resources Company Profile

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

