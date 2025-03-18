SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18), Zacks reports. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 12.11%.

SNDL Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. SNDL has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

Get SNDL alerts:

About SNDL

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.