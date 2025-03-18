Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $24,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares in the company, valued at $86,817.17. This represents a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.62, for a total value of $2,401,706.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,210.16. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,220 shares of company stock worth $6,906,802. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $329.04 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $252.98 and a 1 year high of $373.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 43.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.40.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

