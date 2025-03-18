SmarDex Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. SmarDex has a market cap of $41.28 million and $116,296.60 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmarDex has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One SmarDex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmarDex Profile

SmarDex was first traded on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,043,628,850 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,042,442,437.690271 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00458888 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $81,250.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmarDex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmarDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

