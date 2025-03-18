Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $386,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,497.60. The trade was a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,069,785 shares of company stock valued at $254,537,238. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 459.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

