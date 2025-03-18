Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $1.08 Million Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCRN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

CCRN stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $502.70 million, a P/E ratio of -306.34, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

