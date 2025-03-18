Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,799 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 468.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $457,552.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,464.53. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Slobodow sold 11,132 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $275,294.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,408.48. The trade was a 60.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MWA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:MWA opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $28.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.