Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 22,500 Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,478.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.6 %

BERY stock opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average is $68.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.