Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,169,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,913,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $42,219,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,329,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $21,225,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BCAX opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $28.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCAX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Bicara Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.01 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

