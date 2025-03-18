Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $286,000 in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Workiva by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $88,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,250.80. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 4,115 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $352,737.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,791.48. This trade represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,333. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Workiva from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.41 and a beta of 1.09. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.47 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.73.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

