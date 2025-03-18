Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

NYSE:BVN opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $299.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.77 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 32.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BVN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

