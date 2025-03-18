Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in B. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group stock opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

