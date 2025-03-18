Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH) Stock Position Reduced by BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,667 shares during the quarter. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF makes up about 1.9% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIGH. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,943,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,615,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 79,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 435.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 78,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 63,681 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HIGH opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

