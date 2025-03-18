Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Up 24.4% in February

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Barclays cut Sika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS SXYAY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.47. 114,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,001. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. Sika has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $33.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is a boost from Sika’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing system; develops admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems.

