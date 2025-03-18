Signaturefd LLC Sells 37,464 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,464 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

