Signaturefd LLC Sells 286 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,803,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,286,000 after acquiring an additional 51,613 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,576,000 after purchasing an additional 307,333 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day moving average is $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

