Signaturefd LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 155.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE DE opened at $482.59 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $515.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $467.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $130.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Baird R W cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Argus set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

