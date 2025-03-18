Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,862,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,343,000 after acquiring an additional 41,564 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 59,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.26. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 target price (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

