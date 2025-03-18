Signaturefd LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.00.

Chubb Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE CB opened at $297.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.97. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

