Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,474 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 24,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 103,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 105,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Redburn Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

NYSE SCHW opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $74.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,123.76. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,087 shares of company stock worth $40,952,233. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

