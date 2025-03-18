SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 8.21 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SigmaRoc had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

SigmaRoc Trading Down 0.9 %

LON:SRC opened at GBX 95.47 ($1.24) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.72. SigmaRoc has a 52-week low of GBX 61.70 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 97.90 ($1.27). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 78.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at SigmaRoc

In other SigmaRoc news, insider David Barrett acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £60,350 ($78,386.80). 21.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SigmaRoc Company Profile

SigmaRoc is an AIM-quoted lime and limestone group targeting quarried materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe. It seeks to create value by purchasing assets in fragmented materials markets and extracting efficiencies through active management and by forming the assets into larger groups. It seeks to de-risk its investments through the selection of projects with strong asset-backing.

