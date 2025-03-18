Sidoti Csr Has Negative Estimate for Citizens Q1 Earnings

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Citizens in a research note issued on Monday, March 17th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Citizens’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Citizens’ FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. Citizens had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.87%.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded shares of Citizens to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE CIA opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a market cap of $254.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.11. Citizens has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIA. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Citizens by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 138,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Citizens during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Citizens by 24.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Citizens by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 46,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

