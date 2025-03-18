Short Interest in XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL) Drops By 21.8%

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

XWELL Stock Down 8.3 %

XWELL stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. XWELL has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.55.

XWELL Company Profile

XWELL, Inc provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products.

