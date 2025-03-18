Short Interest in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) Decreases By 18.5%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 355,100 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 435,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WGMI opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $31.89.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Announces Dividend

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

