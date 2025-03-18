Short Interest in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) Decreases By 18.5%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 355,100 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 435,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Stock Performance
Shares of WGMI opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $31.89.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Announces Dividend
Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Company Profile
The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.