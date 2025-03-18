Short Interest in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Expands By 30.7%

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the February 13th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

United Homes Group Stock Up 2.8 %

UHGWW stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. United Homes Group has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

