Short Interest in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Expands By 30.7%

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the February 13th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
United Homes Group Stock Up 2.8 %
UHGWW stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. United Homes Group has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.
United Homes Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Homes Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is Intuitive Machines a Buy After Athena’s Disappointing Landing?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Joby Aviation Stock: Virgin Atlantic Deal Signals Big Potential
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Kohl’s Posts Another Kitchen Sink Quarter, But New CEO Has a Plan
Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.