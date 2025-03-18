Short Interest in theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Declines By 20.9%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 164,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

theglobe.com Price Performance

TGLO opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. theglobe.com has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the operation of an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

