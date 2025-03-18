Short Interest in theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Declines By 20.9%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 164,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
theglobe.com Price Performance
TGLO opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. theglobe.com has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.
About theglobe.com
