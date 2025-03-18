Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Drops By 17.9%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,386,800 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 1,690,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,868.0 days.

Swiss Re Price Performance

SSREF remained flat at $162.45 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 273. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $107.39 and a 52-week high of $162.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.58.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

About Swiss Re

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.