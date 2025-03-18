Short Interest in Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Drops By 23.7%

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2025

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEVGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Simulated Environment Concepts Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SMEV traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 113,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,250. Simulated Environment Concepts has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

(Get Free Report)

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.