Short Interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Drops By 23.9%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 47,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,056. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get ReTo Eco-Solutions alerts:

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.