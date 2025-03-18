Short Interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Drops By 23.9%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ReTo Eco-Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 47,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,056. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile
