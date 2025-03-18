Short Interest in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Rises By 33.3%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPD shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of PolyPid from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised PolyPid to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PYPD
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyPid
PolyPid Stock Performance
Shares of PolyPid stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,280. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.23). On average, analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.
About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PolyPid
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.