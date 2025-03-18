Short Interest in Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Declines By 29.4%

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Trading Up 0.7 %

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,049. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69.

Get Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 alerts:

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Company Profile

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.